FOUND: Jerred Davidson, 13

UPDATE (7:48 a.m.): Jerred Davidson, 13, has been found.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Davidson was located safely and was returned to his family.

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen boy who is considered to be "at-risk."

Jerred Davidson, 13, was last seen near the 6100 block of Fire Opal Drive in Southwest Bakersfield on Wed, Sept 13. According to the BPD, Davidson is considered to be at-risk due to this being his "first time being reported missing."

Davidson is described as being Hispanic. He is approximately five foot seven inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has curly brown hair and brown eyes. Davidson was last seen wearing a black shirt with light blue ripped jeans.

Anyone with information on Davidson's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.



