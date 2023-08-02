MISSING: Jessica Basaldua, 12

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a missing child.

Jessica Basaldua, 12, was last seen in East Bakersfield at her home on Pesante Road around 8:20 a.m. on Thurs, July 27.

Basaldua is described as being Hispanic. She is approximately four foot seven inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Basaldua was last seen wearing a grey shirt with grey sweatpants, grey Nike-brand socks, and black Croc shoes.

Anyone with information on Basaldua's whereabouts is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040. It is also possible to send an anonymous text tip to 847411. Those who send a tip through text must type "KCSO" before the message.

