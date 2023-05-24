MISSING: Junith Ramirez

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing woman who is considered to be "at-risk."

Junith Ramirez was last seen in Southwest Bakersfield near the 9000 block of Ashe Road on Tues, May 23. She is considered at-risk due to having a medical condition, according to the BPD.

Ramirez is described as being Hispanic. She is approximately five foot six inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Ramirez was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a white or pink tank top, ripped black skinny jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Ramirez's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

