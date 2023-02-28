MISSING: Lucy Gonzalez, 60

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a missing woman considered to be at risk.

Lucy Gonzalez, 60, was last seen in Northwest Bakersfield near the 5200 block of Olive Tree Court on Sun, Feb 26. She is considered to be at risk due to a medical condition, according to the BPD.

Gonzales is described as being Hispanic. She is approximately 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has dyed red hair and brown eyes. Gonzales was last seen wearing a red sweater with light blue pants.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.