MISSING: Marah Flores, 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager who is considered to be at-risk.

Marah Flores, 17, was last seen in East Bakersfield near the 100 block of Pacific Street on Tues, May 30. According to the BPD, she is at-risk due to a "medical condition."

Flores is described as being Hispanic. She is approximately five foot four inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Flores was last seen wearing a white sweater with black sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Flores' whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

