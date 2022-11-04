Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: Maryam Sohi, 25

MISSING: Maryam Sohi, 25
23ABC
MISSING: Maryam Sohi, 25
Posted at 9:55 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 12:55:47-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Maryam Sohi, 25, was last seen by her family on Thursday, September 29th. She is described as being White with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 foot 4 inches and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has a tattoo of a red flower on her left foot. Sohi was last seen wearing a black crop top shirt with black Adidas brand pants and white Vans shoes.

According to KCSO, Sohi suffers from mental health issues.

Maryam Sohi, 25

Anyone with information on Sohi's whereabouts is asked to contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database