MISSING: Maryam Sohi, 25

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Maryam Sohi, 25, was last seen by her family on Thursday, September 29th. She is described as being White with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 foot 4 inches and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has a tattoo of a red flower on her left foot. Sohi was last seen wearing a black crop top shirt with black Adidas brand pants and white Vans shoes.

According to KCSO, Sohi suffers from mental health issues.

Anyone with information on Sohi's whereabouts is asked to contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.