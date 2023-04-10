Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: Moriah Fausto, 17

Moriah Fausto, 17, was last seen in Southwest Bakersfield near the 7900 block of Silver Birch Avenue. She is considered at risk due to being a first-time runaway and due to having medical conditions.
Moriah Fausto, 17
23ABC
Moriah Fausto, 17
Posted at 8:17 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 11:22:15-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a missing teenage girl who is considered to be at-risk.

Moriah Fausto, 17, was last seen in Southwest Bakersfield near the 7900 block of Silver Birch Avenue on Tues, April 4. She is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway and due to having medical conditions, according to the BPD.

Fausto is described as being Black. She is approximately five feet and two inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has multi-colored hair and brown eyes, according to the BPD. Fausto was last seen wearing a dark grey sweater with black and white skull-print pants.

Anyone with information on Fausto's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database