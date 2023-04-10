MISSING: Moriah Fausto, 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a missing teenage girl who is considered to be at-risk.

Moriah Fausto, 17, was last seen in Southwest Bakersfield near the 7900 block of Silver Birch Avenue on Tues, April 4. She is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway and due to having medical conditions, according to the BPD.

Fausto is described as being Black. She is approximately five feet and two inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has multi-colored hair and brown eyes, according to the BPD. Fausto was last seen wearing a dark grey sweater with black and white skull-print pants.

Anyone with information on Fausto's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

