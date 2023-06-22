MISSING: Nanyamka Delany, 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen girl who is considered to be "at-risk."

Nanyamka Delany, 14, was last seen in Southwest Bakersfield near the 2900 block of Gosford Road around 10 p.m. on Wed, June 22. She is considered to be at-risk due to having no history of running away, according to the BPD.

Delany is described as being Black. She is approximately five foot six inches tall and 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Delany was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with light blue pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Delany's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

