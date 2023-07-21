MISSING: Noah Rodriguez, 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen who is considered to be "at-risk."

Noah Rodriguez, 14, was last seen in East Bakersfield near the 800 block of Lincoln Street on Thurs, July 20. According to the BPD, Rodriguez is considered to be at risk "due to this being his first reported runaway."

Rodriguez is described as being Hispanic. He is approximately five foot four inches tall and weighs 134 pounds. He has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. Rodriguez was last seen wearing a black shirt with black pants and white and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111

