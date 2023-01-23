MISSING: Perry Henderson, 60

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Perry Henderson, 60, was last seen in Downtown Bakersfield on 17th Street near Truxtun Avenue on Sat, Jan 7. Henderson is considered at-risk because he has been diagnosed with dementia.

He is five foot nine inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is described as being Black with black hair, a black beard, and brown eyes. Henderson also has a tattoo on his left arm reading "Perry." He was last seen wearing a blue and grey Dallas Cowboys meaning, a grey and white flannel jacket, black jeans, and white and black Puma shoes.

Bakersfield Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.