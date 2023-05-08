Watch Now
MISSING: Persaias Asanie Hollinquest, 13

Persaias Asanie Hollinquest was last seen near the 2500 block of White Lane near Hughes Lane in South Bakersfield.
23ABC
Posted at 8:09 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 11:31:39-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen girl who is considered to be "at-risk."

Persaias Asanie Hollinquest, 13, was last seen near the 2500 block of White Lane near Hughes Lane in South Bakersfield on Thurs, May 4. According to the BPD, Hollinquest is considered at-risk due to having no history of running away.

Hollinquest is described as being Black. She is approximately four foot eight inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown and green dyed hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue pants.

Anyone with information on Hollinquest's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database