MISSING: Vanaley Luna, 13

Posted at 7:55 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 10:55:53-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a missing teenage girl who is considered to be at-risk.

Vanaley Luna, 13, was last seen in Southwest Bakersfield near the 1000 block of Vahalla Drive on Sat, April 8. According to the BPD, "she is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway."

Luna is described as being Hispanic. She is approximately five feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sports bra with pink sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Luna's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

