2 killed in New Mexico wildfire

A wind-driven blaze believed to have killed two people and that burned at least 200 homes and other structures in New Mexico.

The blaze in the Village of Ruidoso was fueled by winds between 50 and 90 mph on Tuesday.

Authorities have ordered or advised up to 4,500 people to evacuate.

Airtankers resumed an aerial attack on the fire Wednesday after high winds kept them grounded much of the day.

Authorities say that they are working to confirm the identities of the people who died.

The fire has reportedly burned more than 5,7000 acres and is 0% contained.

A state of emergency has been declared for Ruidoso.