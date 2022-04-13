Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching

Sexual Misconduct-Cuba Gooding Jr
Alec Tabak/AP
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday, April 13, 2022 to one count of forcible touching in a protracted criminal case accusing the Oscar-winning star of violating three different women at various Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019. (Alec Tabak/The Daily News via AP, Pool)
Sexual Misconduct-Cuba Gooding Jr
Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 16:17:51-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded guilty to forcibly touching a woman at a New York nightclub in 2018.

The guilty plea came nearly three years after the Oscar-winning actor was arrested.

The case experienced several delays as Gooding Jr.'s lawyers sought to get charges reduced or dismissed.

Gooding pleaded guilty to one of three allegations that he violated different women at various Manhattan nightspots in 2018 and 2019.

He told the judge he “kissed the waitress on her lips” without consent at the LAVO New York nightclub.

“I apologize for ever making anybody feel inappropriately touched,” Mr. Gooding said in court, according to The New York Times.

Gooding Jr. is not expected to face jail time under the plea agreement.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul