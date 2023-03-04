Actor Tom Sizemore has died at the age of 61

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Actor Tom Sizemore, who suffered an aneurism at his home in Los Angeles and fell into a coma on February 18, 2023, has died according to his manager Charles Lago.

"I am very saddened by the loss of not only a client, but a great friend and mentor of almost 15 years. Tom was one of the most sincere, kind, and generous human being I have had the pleasure of knowing. His courage and determination through adversity was always an inspiration to me. The past couple of years were great for him and he was getting his life back to a great place. He loved his sons and his family. I will miss my friend," Lago said in a statement.

In the same statement, Lago thanked the public for their show of love and support and asked for privacy for his family.

Sizemore is survived by his twin sons, Jayden and Jagger and their mother, actress Maeve Quinlan, to whom Sizemore was married in the late 1990s.