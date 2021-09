(KERO) — Ag exports for 2021 are running almost 25% higher than last year based on forecasts this year.

Officials say that they expect next year's exports could be even higher.

Farm exports for this year are expected to total more than $173.5 billion.

That figure is then expected to increase by 4 billion next year.

Higher soybean and corn shipments to china are a key factor in the predictions.