Air Force Academy contributes to Artemis rocket launch

(KERO) — The Artemis rocket is set to launch Saturday, but the mission has been years in the making.

This historic launch represents a new age in space exploration for many. Rocket scientists and engineers at NASA have been working tirelessly, with the help of states all across the country contributing to Artemis.

In Colorado springs, the air force academy's aeronautics department has been working with NASA for 25 years to get Artemis off the ground and into the stars.

Dr. Tom Yechout has been working with faculty and cadets on Artemis and says being able to work on such an important project is motivating.

Meanwhile, even when everything looked perfect for takeoff, the rocket launch had to be scrubbed already earlier this week.

This was due to a separation issue from the capsule that the air force academy cadets discovered and shared with NASA.

The mission breakdown starts with Artemis 1 launching first around the moon and back without a crew.

Then Artemis 2 will try again with astronauts, and Artemis 3 will attempt to put the first woman and person of color on the moon to make a lunar base.