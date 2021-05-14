Alabama officer offers a young boy a ride to school

(KERO) — We want to highlight acts of kindness at 23ABC, so we're sharing the story of a police officer in Alabama who went above and beyond to help a young boy.

Anniston police officer Dannis Collins was on patrol when he noticed a young boy walking on the side of the road.

He pulled over to ask where the boy was going and learned that he was walking to school after his bus never arrived.

After learning the child had several miles more to walk, Collins said he didn't hesitate to offer the boy a ride.

Collins said he was impressed by the boy's dedication to school and wanted to make sure he got there safely.

He added that he thinks interactions like that are important for the community.