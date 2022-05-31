Amerie Jo Garza posthumously receives Girl Scout honor for heroic efforts in shooting

The Girl Scouts of the USA is honoring one of the young victims in the Uvalde school shooting.

Amerie Jo Garza, who was only 10 years old, is posthumously receiving one of the highest honors in Girl Scouting: the Bronze Cross.

Amerie was a part of the Girl Scouts and had just completed her bridging ceremony last week.

Her father, Angel Garza told CNN’s Anderson Cooper, that Amerie had just received a phone for her 10th birthday.

That same phone was used to call police during the shooting.

"I just want people to know she died trying to save her classmates. She just wanted to save everyone,” Amerie’s father told Cooper.

The Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas awarded Amerie the Bronze Cross for attempting to save the life of others, while risking her own.

“On May 24, 2022, Amerie did all she could to save the lives of her classmates and teachers,” the Girl Scouts said in a statement.

Amerie’s funeral is taking place one week after the shooting.

The Girl Scouts will pay tribute to her with a presentation of colors.

“We will carry her story with us always and ensure her brave actions will endure for generations,” the Girl Scouts wrote.

Amerie is remembered for being bright and outgoing, loving Play-Doh, and kissing her little brother every morning before heading to school.