AP source: Jaguars hiring Doug Pederson as next head coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring Doug Pederson as their head coach.

The decision ends a wild and winding search that ended up where it started more than a month ago.

A formal announcement is scheduled for Friday. That's according to a person familiar with the search.

Pederson was Jacksonville’s first candidate interviewed when he met with owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke on Dec. 30.

He waited more than a month for a callback. He got a second interview Tuesday and landed the job two days later.

The 54-year-old Pederson takes over for Urban Meyer, who was fired after 13 games and countless missteps.