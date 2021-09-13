Watch
Apple patches security vulnerability attributed to hacker-for-hire firm

Jenny Kane/AP
This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, an iPhone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger in New Orleans. Apple released an emergency security software patch to fix a vulnerability that an internet watchdog group says allowed spyware from the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire firm, NSO Group, to infect the iPhone of a Saudi activist without any user interaction.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 16:20:46-04

BOSTON (AP) — Apple released an emergency security software patch to fix a vulnerability that an internet watchdog group says allowed spyware from the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire firm, NSO Group, to infect the iPhone of a Saudi activist without any user interaction.

The researchers from the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab said it was the first time a so-called “zero-click” exploit had been caught and analyzed. They said they found the malicious code on Sept. 7 and had high confidence NSO Group was behind the attack.

NSO Group did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

