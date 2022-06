(KERO) — Nearly 200,000 pounds of baby formula arrived in the United States and there's more on the way.

BUBS Australia reached an agreement with Kroger and Albertson's to import the formula. It's part of President Joe Biden's "Operation Fly Formula" that allows imports of baby formula to help with the nationwide shortage.

Another 200,000 pounds is expected to arrive Thursday.

The bottles of that formula could be on store shelves by early next week.