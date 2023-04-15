Biden comments on Supreme Court jumping in on abortion pill case

(KERO) — Restrictions to the abortion pill, Mifepristone, which were set to take effect Saturday, have now been put on hold after the Supreme Court issued a stay late Friday afternoon to temporarily keep the status quo for the pill.

In response, President Joe Biden responded to a reporter while at Dover Air Force base in Delaware saying, "I think it's outrageous what the court has done relative to concluding that they're going to overrule the FDA, whether the drug is safe or not. I think it's out of their domain, but we'll see what happens, we'll see."