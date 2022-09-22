Biden delivers harsh rebuke against Putin’s new mobilization efforts and possible nuclear threat

WASHINGTON, DC (KERO) — President Joe Biden did not hold back his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin as Putin ramps up the war in Ukraine. Biden delivered a speech Wednesday at the United Nations with a harsh rebuke of Putin’s latest action, saying he has “shamelessly” violated the UN Charter by committing atrocities in Ukraine.

Putin claimed that he needed to act because Russia was under threat, but Biden pointed out in his speech that no country had threatened Russia and no country but Russia sought conflict.

“This war is about extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist as a state, plain and simple. And Ukraine’s right to exist as a people,” Biden said. “Whoever you are, wherever you live, whatever you believe, that should make your blood run cold.”

President Biden’s speech came after Putin announced he was ordering the “partial mobilization” of Russian citizens in the invasion of Ukraine. This would mean that Russian citizens in the reserves and even those with military experience could be called up to fight.

Putin also raised the possibility of using nuclear weapons, declaring that he would use all means at his disposal.