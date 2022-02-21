Biden-Putin meeting discussed as Ukraine war fears loom

The U.S. and Russian presidents have tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to stave off Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Heavy shelling is continuing Monday in the conflict in eastern Ukraine that is feared will spark the Russian offensive.

French President Emmanuel Macron sought to broker a possible meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a series of phone calls that dragged into the night.

Macron’s office said both leaders had both “accepted the principle of such a summit” to be followed by a broader summit meeting on security and strategic stability in Europe.

The White House press secretary said Biden accepts “in principle” a meeting with Putin if Russia doesn't invade.