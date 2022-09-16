Biden says hate crimes “cannot be the story of our time”

WASHINGTON DC (KERO) — President Joe Biden is pushing back against hate-fueled violence on democracy. He hosted a “United We Stand” summit at the White House on Thursday, where he called on the country to come together.

Biden said that in America, evil will not win.

“White supremacists will not have the last word, and this venom and violence cannot be the story of our time,” said Biden.

The president announced a new initiative to curtail hate-motivated violence. He also pledged more federal resources to help local law enforcement agencies, houses of worship, and schools to address bullying and harassment.

The summit was meant to counter hate-fueled violence and to honor the communities that are healing from those types of attacks.