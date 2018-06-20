California is among top states for psychopaths, study shows

California is among the top states for psychopaths, according to a study created by an economist at Southern Methodist University.

Ryan Murphy, PhD, conducted the study defining psychopathy with the use of established academic terms including disinhibition, boldness, and meanness.

Murphy analyzed nationwide data on homicide rates, the percentage of states’ populations living in urban areas, nine professions linked to psychopathy, and eight professions negatively correlated with psychopathy.

The top five areas of psychopathy included:

1. District of Columbia

2. Connecticut

3. California

4. New Jersey

5. (Tie) New York and Wyoming

Murphy found the Northeast and similarly populated regions and the most psychopaths, while the least psychopathic areas were predominately rural.

Washington, D.C. was the most psychopathic, due in part to high population or the type of person drawn to power, Murphy reported.

The occupations that were most disproportionately psychopathic were:

CEO

Lawyer

Media

Salesperson

Surgeon

Journalist

Police Officer

Clergyperson

Chef

Civil Servant

The areas that were least psychopathic were West Virginia, Vermont, Tennessee, North Carolina, and New Mexico.

Murphy also reported the occupations that were least psychopathic included: