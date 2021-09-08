Comedian Patton Oswalt cancels shows after venues refuse to require proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test

Comedian Patton Oswalt canceled shows in Utah and Florida after he said venues would not comply with COVID-19 safety precautions.

Oswalt's shows will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.

In a post on Instagram, Oswalt said venues in other states are complying with the request.

"Every other venue on the tour — even the Texas ones — were cool about requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test," he wrote. "I’m really bummed about this."

Oswalt had four December shows scheduled in Florida. He also had one performance scheduled for Salt Lake City in 2022.

Oswalt said he hopes to rebook the shows once "sanity holds sway again."

The comedian said the decision was made to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test because cases continue to rise across the country.

"I have an ego, but my ego is not big enough to think people should die to see my stupid comedy," he said.