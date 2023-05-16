Watch Now
Consumer debt balloons to $17 trillion for the first time, about $1 trillion more than this time last year

Consumer debt is already at an all-time high. During the first quarter of the year, household debt rose to more than $17 trillion for the first time.
In addition to increasing savings and cutting unnecessary expenses, financial experts say it is important to check your credit report and pay down credit card debt, since that kind of debt is one of the most expensive for consumers.
Posted at 11:21 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 14:29:39-04

The surge is due to increases in mortgage balances, auto loans, and student loans. It comes as federal officials continue to raise interest rates in an effort to tame inflation.

