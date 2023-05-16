(KERO — Consumer debt balloons to $17 trillion for the first time, about $1 trillion more than this time last year

Consumer debt is already at an all-time high. During the first quarter of the year, household debt rose to more than $17 trillion for the first time.

That's about $1 trillion more than the same time last year.

The surge is due to increases in mortgage balances, auto loans, and student loans. It comes as federal officials continue to raise interest rates in an effort to tame inflation.