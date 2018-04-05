CRAZY VIDEO: Lightning strikes a car on Ohio highway

Bretton Keenan
2:05 PM, Apr 4, 2018
11 mins ago

In a vivid reminder of just how powerful Mother Nature can be, a News 5 viewer sent us this video of lightning striking a car on I-90.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

In a vivid reminder of just how powerful Mother Nature can be, a viewer of Scripps station WEWS in Cleveland sent in this video of lightning striking a car on I-90.

The driver was on his way home from Lakewood to Mentor Tuesday night when his dashcam caught the event.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News