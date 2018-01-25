David Copperfield accused of sexual assault

KTNV Staff
7:03 PM, Jan 24, 2018
8 mins ago
now trending | las vegas | news | me too | david copperfield

Entertainment website The Wrap interviewed a woman who says David Copperfield drugged and sexually assaulted her when she was 17 back in 1988.

KTNV
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
Copyright Getty Images

Las Vegas headliner David Copperfield has been accused of sexual assault on Wednesday.

Entertainment website The Wrap interviewed a woman who says the magician drugged and sexually assaulted her back in 1988. She was 17 years old at the time.

The woman says it happened when he was a judge in a modeling contest she competed in. She also says she reported the sexual assault to the FBI in 2007.

Copperfield did not responded directly to these claims, but commented on the #metoo movement as these allegations surfaced. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News