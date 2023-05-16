Del Taco brings back popular shredded pork carnitas for a limited time

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick-service restaurant, today announced the return of fan-favorite Carnitas for a limited time. To celebrate, Del Taco is giving their Del Yeah! Rewards members early access to their Carnitas menu items on Wednesday, May 17, offering 30% OFF any Carnitas item for the day. Plus, FREE Delivery on everything through Sunday, June 11. Del Taco's slow-braised, shredded pork Carnitas are now available to order in popular menu items including the Stuffed Quesadilla Taco, Epic Torta, Combo Burrito, and Loaded Crinkle Cut Fries.

"Our shredded pork Carnitas reinforces Del Taco’s commitment to our Del Taco Better Mex brand promise with ingredients such as fresh house-made guacamole, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, fresh house-made pico de gallo, and house-grated cheddar cheese," said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco's Chief Marketing Officer. "Our Carnitas are back by popular demand and we hope our fans enjoy them while they last.”

Limited-time Shredded Pork Carnitas menu items include:

