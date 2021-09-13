Watch
Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., left, listens as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking member, makes an opening statement during a markup session as congressional Democrats speed ahead this week in pursuit of President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion plan for social and environmental spending, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
Posted at 10:12 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 13:12:16-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are unveiling a sweeping proposal for tax hikes on big corporations and the wealthy to fund President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan.

The House released details on Monday as Congress speeds ahead to shape the far-reaching package touches almost all aspects of domestic life.

The proposed top tax rate would revert to 39.6% on couples earning more than $450,000, and there would be a 3% tax on wealthier Americans making beyond $5 million a year. For big businesses, the proposal would lift the 21% corporate tax rate to 26.5% on incomes beyond $5 million.

The tax hikes are in line with Biden’s own proposals.

