Deputy shoots two dogs that charged him in Florida

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. -- A Charlotte county deputy was forced to use his firearm to defend himself from charging dogs during a call Thursday morning.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, the deputy responded to a call from a resident who was afraid to exit his truck due to three loose and aggressive pit bulls in his yard.

The deputy arrived to observe the dogs, described as approximately 100 pounds each, leaving the man's yard and chasing chickens in the next yard.

As the deputy was speaking to the resident, the dogs returned and began to charge the men, forcing the resident back into his truck and chasing the deputy around it.

The deputy fired his weapon at two of the dogs before they retreated down the road.

Animal Control arrived and took the dogs into custody, giving the injured dogs treatment.

They are investigating any possible citations for the owners.