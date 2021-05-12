DNC on Cheney removal: Republican Party went all in to transform itself into party of Donald Trump

Moments after members of the Republican party voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership role, Democratic National Committee responded.

DNC chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement:

"Today, the Republican Party went all in to fully transform itself into the party of Donald Trump. House Republicans are making clear their only priority is to defend Trump and his Big Lie, despite the deadly insurrection on the Capitol, and Trump’s dismal approval ratings that the NRCC tried to keep quiet. Kevin McCarthy has completely turned over the leadership of his caucus to extremists and conspiracy theorists, and the Republican Party’s dumpster fire has now become a full blown inferno.

"While the Republican Party has chosen to throw our democracy by the wayside, President Biden and Democrats are hard at work undoing the damage of the Trump administration, delivering on their promises, and getting our country back on track."