Doctors warn of burns from asphalt as heat wave hits US West

Posted at 3:17 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 18:17:51-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Doctors who work in Arizona and Nevada burn centers are warning of injuries from contact with super-heated roadways and other surfaces as the first extreme heat wave of the year makes its way across the U.S. West.

A high pressure system is expected to push temperatures above 115 degrees this week in Las Vegas and Phoenix. But heat warnings stretch from California’s central and inland valleys to as far north as Montana and Wyoming, where predicted highs of 109 degrees on Tuesday are expected to shatter records. Those northern states should see relief by mid-week.

National Weather Service excessive heat warnings last through the weekend for Arizona, Utah, Nevada and parts of California.

