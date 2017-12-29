Dog found 'frozen solid' on porch in Ohio

A dog was found frozen solid on the porch of a Toledo, Ohio house on Thursday as temperatures dropped to below zero, the Toledo Blade reported.

The Toledo Area Humane Society is investigating the cause of the 3-year-old female dog's death.

Megan Brown, an investigator for the Humane Society, told the Blade that they found pillows and blankets on the porch, but no other protection from the elements. The house's front yard was also fenced in.

“She didn’t appear to be in poor health, but it’s hard to tell when she’s curled up and frozen,” Brown told the Blaze.

The Humane Society also found a 4-year-old male dog inside of the house. The utilities were reportedly out inside of the house, and investigators could not find any access to food and water.

The dogs' owners, Victor Vallejo Sr., told the Blade he last saw the dogs inside of his home two or three days ago.

“I wasn’t staying there, but I was going back and forth and feeding them. They had plenty of food and water,” he told the Blade. “I’ve been staying here and there at the moment. I kind of fell on some bad times.”

Vallejo added that he is unsure how the female dog got out of the house.

Brown said the male dog appeared to have been malnourished and dehydrated, but otherwise fine.

According to the National Weather Service, the low temperature in Toledo on Thursday was minus 9.