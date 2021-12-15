Watch
EXPLAINER: The security flaw that's freaked out the internet

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - Lydia Winters shows off Microsoft's "Minecraft" built specifically for HoloLens at the Xbox E3 2015 briefing before Electronic Entertainment Expo, June 15, 2015, in Los Angeles. Security experts around the world raced Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, to patch one of the worst computer vulnerabilities discovered in years, a critical flaw in open-source code widely used across industry and government in cloud services and enterprise software. Cybersecurity experts say users of the online game Minecraft have already exploited it to breach other users by pasting a short message into in a chat box. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 9:48 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 00:48:45-05

BOSTON (AP) — Security pros say it’s one of the worst computer vulnerabilities they’ve ever seen. They say state-backed Chinese and Iranian hackers and rogue cryptocurrency miners have already seized on it.

The Department of Homeland Security is sounding a dire alarm, ordering federal agencies to urgently eliminate the bug because it’s so easily exploitable — and telling those with public-facing networks to put up firewalls if they can’t be sure.

The affected software is small and often undocumented. Detected in a widely used utility called Log4j, the flaw lets internet-based attackers seize control of everything from industrial control systems to consumer electronics.

