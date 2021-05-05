Facebook board upholds ban on former President Donald Trump's social media accounts

(KERO) — The Facebook oversight board has announced that they have upheld the ban on former President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Although the Board says Facebook should not imposed the suspension indefinitely. The board has ordered Facebook to conduct a review to determine the response to the President's posts during the January 6 Capitol riots.

Facebook has six months to conduct the review and defend their response that is consistent with the rules that are applied to other users. The Case Summary, mentions that Facebook's normal penalties include removing the offending content, imposing a limited period of suspension, or permanently disabling the account.