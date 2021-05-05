Watch
Facebook board upholds ban on former President Donald Trump's social media accounts

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet were set to lapse at midnight Saturday night unless Trump signed an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his sudden objections. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Donald Trump
Posted at 6:20 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 09:20:00-04

(KERO) — The Facebook oversight board has announced that they have upheld the ban on former President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Although the Board says Facebook should not imposed the suspension indefinitely. The board has ordered Facebook to conduct a review to determine the response to the President's posts during the January 6 Capitol riots.

Facebook has six months to conduct the review and defend their response that is consistent with the rules that are applied to other users. The Case Summary, mentions that Facebook's normal penalties include removing the offending content, imposing a limited period of suspension, or permanently disabling the account.

