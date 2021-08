(KERO) — Facebook is launching a new feature allowing users to request prayers.

It's only for members of faith-based groups on social media site.

It allows users to request prayers for a variety of reasons including job interviews or illnesses.

Christian, Muslim and Jewish faith leaders support the new feature.

However, there are some privacy concerns about sharing personal trauma.

Facebook says advertisers will not be able to see a user's prayer and use it to target ads.