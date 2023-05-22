Federal judge blocks American, JetBlue alliance, Justice Dept. says merger reduced competition

(KERO) — A federal judge is blocking a partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue.

Over the past two years, the airlines have been selling seats on each other’s flights and sharing revenue from them in the northeast area.

The Justice Department and several states sued to break up the alliance arguing that the merger reduced competition and cost Americans hundreds of millions of dollars each year.

A judge agreed Friday and ordered JetBlue and American to abandon the partnership.

The airlines are considering whether to appeal.