Federal unemployment benefits set to expire

Millions of people across the country will be taking a financial hit as a federal unemployment program will come to an end.
Posted at 8:04 AM, Sep 06, 2021
Almost nine million people will lose all unemployment benefits including about two million here in California.

One of President Joe Biden's economic advisers says there are no plans to re-evaluate the end of unemployment benefits.

Labor secretary Marty Walsh says the economy is ready for a shift forward and is in better shape than it was a year ago.

The end of the unemployment program comes weeks after the end of the federal eviction moratorium.

In California an eviction moratorium is still in place.

However that's set to expire Sept. 30th.

According to the state's rent relief dashboard more than 36,000 households have received assistance through the state's program.

