Fight escalates during dinner rush at Milwaukee Wendy's

Fair
HI: 71°
LO: 49°
Milwaukee police are looking for the suspects involved in a “large fight” at a Wendy’s restaurant on the city’s north side. Floyd Taylor captured the fight on his cell phone -- as it escalated during the dinner rush.
MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee police are looking for the suspects involved in a “large fight” at a Wendy’s restaurant on the city’s north side.
It happened on Monday around 6:15 p.m. at the restaurant.
Floyd Taylor captured the fight on his cell phone -- as it escalated during the dinner rush.
Taylor says he entered the Wendy’s and started ordering food. He says he saw an employee and manager arguing behind the counter and the tension started to escalate.
Taylor says the manager left the store to call for help – and that’s when the punches started flying. Right now, there is no word if anyone was injured.
Milwaukee Police are still investigating the incident.
North Korea's recent high-level delegation to China might be preparing for diplomatic summits with South Korea and the U.S. - or for something else.
Hundreds of residents protested in Kemerovo, Siberia, after the fire that killed 64 people.
In this special report, Newsy sees the frontlines of cyber warfare in eastern Europe, then examines threats to U.S. infrastructure and institutions.
Officials, investigators and witnesses describe a chaotic scene mired in "violations" during a massive fire that killed at least 64.