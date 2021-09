CAPE CORAL, Florida (KERO) — A quick-thinking 11-year-old girl In Cape Coral, Florida, helped rescue a puppy trapped in a burning house.

Mackenzie Jenkins was playing outside when she heard a smoke alarm go off at a neighbor's home.

She knew there was a puppy inside, so Mackenzie called 911.

Firefighters were able to rescue the six-month-old dog named Fiona .

She did need some oxygen.

The department gave Mackenzie a community recognition coin for helping to save the pup.