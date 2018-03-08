Former Trump campaign manager pleads not guilty, trial to begin July 10

Fair
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has entered a plea of not guilty to charges of bank fraud and tax crimes in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.
Judge TS Ellis set the trial to begin July 10.
Prosecutors told said in court they planned to call 20-25 witnesses and the prosecutors' arguments could last up to two weeks.
This will be the first of two trials for Manafort this year. A trial on federal charges in Washington, DC, is scheduled to begin in September.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says despite "positive signals," the U.S. needs to wait for nuclear weapons negotiations with North Korea.
McDonald's is doing something a little different with its logo for International Women's Day.
Authorities didn't detail the threat but said the U.S. consular agency in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, is closed until further notice.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is reportedly sending a "very unconventional" message to the Trump administration.