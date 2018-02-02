Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow

Haze
HI: 75°
LO: 51°
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA - FEBRUARY 2: Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow predicting six more weeks of winter during 131st annual Groundhog Day festivities on February 2, 2017 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Will he this year? (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Friday morning, meaning the notable prognosticator foresees six more weeks of winter.
The event took place shortly before 7:25 a.m. ET outside Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. The place is known as Gobbler's Knob.
The tradition began in 1887 when the tale goes that the groundhog searched for his shadow.
