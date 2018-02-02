Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Friday morning, meaning the notable prognosticator foresees six more weeks of winter.

RELATED: Groundhog Day: How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?

The event took place shortly before 7:25 a.m. ET outside Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. The place is known as Gobbler's Knob.

The tradition began in 1887 when the tale goes that the groundhog searched for his shadow.