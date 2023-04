(KERO) — A federal TikTok ban appears to have the support of most Americans.

According to a new study by the Pew Research Center, half of U.S. adults are in favor of a government ban while 22 percent are opposed to it, and 28 percent said they don't have a stance either way.

Most opposition came from adults under 30 years old.

The findings are in line with other recent polls that suggest most Americans would back a ban on the Chinese-owned app.