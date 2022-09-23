Hurricane Fiona moving north, could be the most powerful storm to ever hit Canada

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (KERO) — Canada could see the strongest storm ever to hit its coast this weekend. Hurricane Fiona is set to sideswipe Bermuda in the coming hours, and then slam into Canada Saturday morning.

The category three storm was about 1,200 miles from Halifax, Nova Scotia on Canada’s east coast on Thursday morning. The area is already bracing for impact.

Officials are warning of damaging winds, life-threatening storm surges, heavy rainfall, and prolonged power outages. There’s also a chance Fiona could grow even more powerful over the open ocean before it reaches Canada.

As Fiona climbs northward, the Food and Drug Administration is monitoring how the hurricane might affect the United States’ medical supply chain. The storm has already left more than a million people in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic without power or running water.

The U.S. relies on Puerto Rico for key medical products like saline bags, cancer drugs, HIV medications, and blood products.

The FDA says it will provide further information as it learns more, and will work to mitigate and prevent any potential disruptions or delays in supply.