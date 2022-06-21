Inflation has an impact on infrastructure improvements

(KERO) — It could be years before some key U.S. infrastructure projects get done.

Inflation has already slashed billions in value off President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan forcing cities and states to cancel or postpone projects.

That law included funding for roads, railways, and broadband internet.

Data shows prices of some key materials used in infrastructure are up more than 20 percent compared to this time last year.

If inflation doesn't ease, some states say they'll have to roll projects from one year into the next.