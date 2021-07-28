Watch
Infrastructure deal: Senate ready to move ahead on $1T bill

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, the lead GOP negotiator on the infrastructure talks, emerges from the office of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell to announce he has reached a $1 trillion infrastructure bill with Democrats and is ready to vote to take up the bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 14:16:44-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have reached a deal with Democrats over major outstanding issues in a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. They say they are ready to vote to take up the bill, and an evening test vote is possible.

The infrastructure measure is a key part of President Joe Biden's agenda. The outcome will set the stage for the next debate over Biden’s much more ambitious $3.5 trillion spending package, which includes child care, tax breaks and health care.

The Republican senators met Wednesday morning with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who appears to have given his nod to proceed to consider the emerging legislation.

